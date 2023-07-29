MS IAS Academy entrance exam for free coaching to be conducted on July 30

Hyderabad: MS IAS Academy is all set to conduct an entrance exam for the selection of candidates for free Civil Services Coaching 2023-24. It will be conducted on July 30 at 85 centres across the country.

In Hyderabad, the examination will be conducted at three branches: MS Junior College Masab Tank, MS Junior College Shah Ali Banda, and MS Junior College for girls in Malakpet. The exam will take place from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, said that students who wish to take the entrance exam of MS IAS Academy can register on the academy’s website (click here).

Apart from it, aspiring students who have not registered can approach any examination center directly on July 30, at least one and a half hours before the examination, along with their identification card.

Here is the list of three examination centers located in Hyderabad and their contact numbers:

– MS Junior College Shah Ali Banda: 9030024622

– MS Junior College Masab Tank: 9032161421

– MS Junior College for Girls Malakpet: 9032014522

To be eligible for the entrance test, candidates must be between 21 and 27 years old and possess a graduation degree.

The entrance test will consist of a written paper of 300 marks, including multiple-choice questions, short answer questions, and essay writing on current affairs. Candidates will be selected based on their scores in the written paper and subsequent interview.

MS IAS Academy’s free coaching program

The managing director mentioned that students selected through the entrance exam and the interview will receive free civil service coaching by expert teachers at MS IAS Academy in Hyderabad, under the supervision of experts.

MS IAS Academy’s free coaching program is fully residential, providing students with accommodation and meals free of charge. Under the guidance of experienced professors, bureaucrats, and senior civil servants from current and former years, students receive rigorous training to excel in the civil services examination.

The academy is supervised by A.K. Khan, Advisor for Minority Affairs of the Telangana Government and a former IPS officer.

The establishment of MS IAS Academy stems from the objective of increasing Muslim representation in top government positions, as the current representation stands at a mere 3%. Recognizing the importance of Muslim minority participation in the nation’s progress, the academy aims to bolster their presence in the Indian bureaucracy.

Past performance

In the year 2020, two students who received coaching at the academy, Faizan Ahmed, and Mohammed Haris Sumair, performed brilliantly in the civil services examination. Faizan Ahmed secured All India 58th rank, and Mohammed Haris Sumair secured All India 270th rank.

In the 2022 UPSC Civil Services Exam, Academy student Mohammed Burhan Zaman achieved the All India 768th rank. Apart from this, 39 students from MS IAS Academy cleared the group exams of different states and secured high positions.