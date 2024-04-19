MS IAS Academy students shine in UPSC CSE, secure top All India Ranks

Hyderabad: MS IAS Academy continues its remarkable legacy in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, achieving outstanding results in the 2023 Finals. Two exceptional students of the MS IAS Academy, Mohammed Asim Mujtaba and Mohammed Burhan Zaman, have clinched notable All India Ranks. Mohammed Asim Mujtaba secured an impressive All India Rank of 481, while Mohammed Burhan Zaman secured a commendable All India Rank of 822.

Both students have previously showcased their dedication and aptitude in the UPSC CSE Final Exam held in 2022, with Mohammed Asim Mujtaba securing an All India Rank of 937. His remarkable success in the Civil Services 2023 further underscores his dedication, now securing an All India Rank of 481. This achievement not only showcases his continuous improvement but also brings him closer to realizing his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

In 2023, 22 students of the MS IAS Academy participated in the UPSC-CSE Mains examination. Among them, 4 students qualified the Mains, and two got selected in Final. MS Education Academy’s Managing Director Anwar Ahmed expressed his delight over the success of the two students in the nation’s most prestigious examination, acknowledging it as a blessing and offered gratitude to the Almighty.

The journey of MS IAS Academy, established in 2017 under the ‘MS Khidmat Initiative’ of MS Education Academy, has been marked by a commitment to providing talented youth with access to top bureaucratic positions. Located in Mallepally, Hyderabad, the MS IAS Academy offers comprehensive facilities for UPSC Civil Services exam preparation, from prelims to final interviews. With a spacious library and the patronage of former and in-service bureaucrats, MS IAS Academy ensures a conducive environment for learning.

Each year, students are selected through an All India Screening Test conducted nationwide. Selected candidates receive free coaching, along with lodging and boarding, as part of the Academy’s commitment to nurturing future civil servants to serve the nation.