MS IAS Academy’s entrance exam rescheduled

Hyderabad: MS IAS Academy has rescheduled the entrance exam of its 9th batch.

The exam will now be conducted on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. It will be held at over 100 centers across the country to ensure that students from remote areas also get an opportunity.

The exam was initially scheduled for June 22, 2025. However, based on requests received from students and parents, the date has been rescheduled.

Entrance exam at MS IAS Academy

The civil services coaching program offered by MS is entirely free. Selected students are provided with accommodation, meals, coaching, study materials, an air-conditioned library, gym, recreational facilities, and expert faculty guidance—without any fees whatsoever. The MS IAS Academy campus, equipped with all modern amenities, is located in the central area of Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

The last date to apply is June 28, 2025, by 5:00 PM. To apply, visit the MS Education Academy website.

MS IAS Academy has successfully guided many students to success in the UPSC exams. Among the most notable is Faizan Ahmed (Rank 58, Batch 2020), currently serving as Additional Collector in Nirmal district, Telangana. Similarly, Haris Sameer (Rank 270, Batch 2020) is an IAS officer posted in Karnataka. Mohammad Burhan Zamaan secured an All India Rank of 768 in the 2022 exam, while Aasim Mujtaba achieved an All India Rank of 481 in 2023. Both Burhan Zamaan and Aasim Mujtaba are currently serving in the Indian Revenue Services.

For more information, contact: 9154143322 or 9030045422 (9:00 AM to 7:00 PM)