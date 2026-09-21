MS Junior College sets up mock court room for CLAT preparation

Hyderabad: In a unique and practical educational initiative, MS Education Academy has set up a Mock Court Room for students interested in pursuing legal education.

Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Mock Court Room at MS Junior College, Mehdipatnam. The facility will enable students to participate in simulated court proceedings, engage in mock trials, and present arguments based on hypothetical cases, giving them an opportunity to apply their learning in a courtroom-like environment.

The initiative is part of the activity-based and practical learning approach of the Intermediate CEC (Civics, Economics and Commerce) Premium Course, which aims to develop students’ research, reasoning, communication and presentation skills while exposing them to the practical dimensions of law and related professional fields.

Also Read MS Education Academy prepares future lawyers through TG LAWCET

The Intermediate CEC Premium programme was introduced at MS Education Academy from the academic year 2026–27. It is a two-year, activity-based, industry-connected and future-oriented integrated commerce programme, with CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) preparation incorporated at the Plus Two level. The programme aims to prepare students for admission to National Law Universities and other professional fields, while also modernising the conventional CEC stream in line with industry requirements and the National Education Policy (NEP).

The CEC Premium programme features guest lectures by practitioners from law and other professional disciplines, experienced faculty for competitive examinations such as CLAT, and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in the CEC domain. The programme has a maximum class strength of 30 students.

The programme is currently being offered at MS Junior College, IOE Block, Mehdipatnam, which has dedicated air-conditioned classrooms equipped with laptops for every student, smart boards and projectors, along with a state-of-the-art library covering areas such as Politics, Law, History and Leadership, and the newly established Mock Court Room—all under one roof.

The academic schedule combines classroom learning from Monday to Friday with Saturday activities. In addition to mock trials, these include team presentations, group discussions, field visits, and industry visits. The programme is designed to provide students with opportunities to explore, apply and strengthen their knowledge through practical experiences beyond conventional classroom teaching.