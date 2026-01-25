MS Lateefi 40 alumni host ‘Bazm-e-Yaraan’

Hyderabad: The alumni of MS Lateefi 40, one of the flagship programmes of MS Education Academy, came together for a three-day alumni meet titled ‘Bazm-e-Yaraan’, bringing together graduates from the Indian Institute of Technology, the National Institute of Technology, and other institutions of national importance. Alumni from 12 batches of MS Lateefi 40 participated in the gathering held at the Albana Waterfront venue in Nabi Karim Colony, overlooking Mir Alam Tank, Hyderabad.

Among the notable attendees was Mohammed Z. Ehteram, a member of the first MS Lateefi 40 batch (2012), who hails from a small town in Jharkhand. After securing an outstanding rank in JEE Main, he gained admission to the prestigious School of Planning and Architecture, where he completed his Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch). He went on to work with leading global firms and is currently the founder of his own architecture practice. On learning about the alumni meet, he readily confirmed his participation despite a demanding professional schedule. Inspired by the announcement, nearly 120 MS Lateefi 40 alumni from across the country promptly planned their travel to Hyderabad.

Another alumnus, Nadeem Gauhar, played a key role in organizing the meet, having worked on it for the past six months. He also developed a dedicated website for the alumni network.

The primary objective of ‘Bazm-e-Yaraan’ was to introduce MS Lateefi 40 alumni now graduates of IITs, NITs, and other premier institutions to one another, strengthen bonds, and build a robust networking platform that fosters professional collaboration and community engagement.

Alumni arrivals began on Friday. The first day featured an introductory morning session where participants individually introduced themselves and shared their academic journeys and professional experiences. Addressing the gathering, Maulana Mufti Asim Iftikhar spoke at length about social responsibility and the duties of Muslims in society, emphasizing that alumni educated at premier institutions and serving in influential organizations have the potential to impact not just the nation but the world through their decisions and conduct.

Speaking at the event, Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder of MS Education Academy, urged alumni to channel their knowledge, skills, and vision towards community service and mentoring future generations. He encouraged them to be intellectually prepared to face societal challenges and to play an active role in bringing positive change through their professional lives. He reiterated that the alumni meet was organized to connect MS Lateefi 40 graduates and provide meaningful networking opportunities.

The Managing Directors of MS Education Academy, Mohammed Anwar and Dr. Muazzam Hussain, also met the alumni and congratulated them on their achievements across diverse fields.

Several special sessions were conducted during the meet. On the second day, noted economist and Telangana Public Service Commission member Professor Amir Ullah Khan addressed the alumni, offering valuable insights on careers, leadership, and social responsibility. Participants were also entertained by a lively performance by renowned game jockey Ali Sagar, whose interactive show added to the camaraderie of the gathering.

From Istanbul, Turkey, Afzalur Rahman, Director at MS Education Academy and one of the founding faculty members of MS Lateefi 40, addressed the alumni via video call. From 2012 to 2023, he mentored nearly ten batches as a key teacher and motivator. Alumni fondly recall his constant encouragement and guidance that inspired them to excel academically.

The alumni warmly welcomed their former teachers Hafiz Rahman, Sharma, and V. N. Gupta, and paid heartfelt tributes to the late teacher Venkat Giri, remembering his invaluable contributions to their education.

MS Lateefi 40 is the flagship programme of MS Education Academy, designed to identify talented Class 10 students from across India and provide them with rigorous training for admissions to premier engineering and medical institutions such as IITs, IIITs, NITs, and other nationally renowned institutes. To date, nearly 500 students have graduated from the programme and are making their mark in India and abroad through their academic excellence and professional achievements.