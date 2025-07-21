MS Teachers Training Academy opens doors for women to enter teaching profession

Hyderabad: MS Teachers Training Academy has announced the launch of the third batch of its Pre-Primary Teachers Training Course for women, following the successful completion of the first two batches. The new batch is set to commence from 1st August 2025.

This program is specially designed for women who are passionate about early childhood education and are committed to pursuing teaching as a profession.

The course spans 9 months (August to April 2026) and includes two online classes per week, along with 2 to 3 offline workshops every month to provide practical, hands-on training.

The minimum educational qualification required for admission is Intermediate (12th grade pass).

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will be awarded two nationally recognized diplomas in:

Diploma in Pre-Primary Education from Jawaharlal Nehru National Youth Centre Council of Education and Training (JNNYCCET)

Diploma in Child Education and Psychology from All India Institute of Early Childhood Care and Education (AIECCE)

The course includes:

Study of educational theories like Behaviorism and Constructivism

Understanding child psychology

Planning age-appropriate learning activities

In-depth skill-building in subjects like English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies (EVS)

Curriculum development, lesson planning, and effective teaching methods

Classroom management strategies including discipline techniques and modern approaches like gamification to enhance student engagement

Awareness of the ethical and professional responsibilities of a teacher, fostering a love for teaching and a commitment to lifelong learning

So far, 160 women have successfully completed the Pre-Primary Teachers Training Course from MS Teachers Training Academy.

MS’s Pre-Primary Teachers Training Program not only sharpens teaching skills but also provides comprehensive training to help women become confident, impactful, and professional educators.

For more information and registration, contact: 7680897022.