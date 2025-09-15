MSian declared winner from India in ‘Doyens of Peace’ video competition

Hyderabad: In the first-ever video competition of the South Asian Commemoration of Doyens of Peace, Hyderabad’s MS Junior College student Zara Ahmed secured a remarkable position by winning the National Video Competition.

The contest, held for students of eight SAARC countries, saw participation from 198 students who submitted self-created videos expressing their vision. Students from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, and Bhutan shared their creative ideas, while India had the largest participation with 109 students. Among them, Hyderabad’s Zara Ahmed impressed everyone with her exceptional creativity and secured first place at the national level from India.

The central theme of the competition was: “If I were the President or Prime Minister of my country, what would be my vision for South Asia?” Young participants were asked to present their thoughts in a 2–5 minute video, highlighting peace, environmental protection, regional cooperation, and new possibilities for development.

Zara Ahmed’s presentation stood out for its unique and innovative content. In her video, she emphasized that the future of South Asia depends on the collective efforts of its youth. According to her, it is the younger generation that can make the region peaceful and prosperous through confidence-building, environmental cooperation, and policy dialogue.

To celebrate this achievement, a formal ceremony was held in Hyderabad where noted social activist and Doyens of Peace patron Lalitha Ramdas (wife of Admiral Ramdas) presented Zara Ahmed with a cash prize of ₹15,000 and a certificate of honor. On this occasion, the creators of seven other outstanding videos selected from India were also felicitated with certificates.

The event was attended by educational and social dignitaries, teachers, and a large number of students, who hailed Zara Ahmed’s success as a shining example for the youth of India.

On this occasion, Dr. Mauzzam Hussain, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, congratulated Zara Ahmed and described her success as a matter of pride for the institution.