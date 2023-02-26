“Muah Preeti”: Shahid’s response to Kiara’s birthday wish reminds fans of ‘Kabir Singh’

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who worked together in the blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh’, share a great friendship.

Shahid was in fact one of the attendees at Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. As it was Shahid’s birthday on February 25, Kiara wished him on social media with a sweet post.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped a sunkissed picture of Shahid and wrote, “Happy birthday to the selfie king! Wishing you the happiest, healthiest and most wonderful year ahead. Lots of love.”

Shahid shared Kiara’s post on his Instagram Story and captioned it, “muah Preeti.”

Shahid’s response to Kiara reminded fans of ‘Kabir Singh’.

“We want ‘Kabir Singh 2.0’,” a social media user commented.

Preeti was the name of Kiara’s character in ‘Kabir Singh’.

It’s been four years since Kiara and Shahid’s hit film ‘Kabir Singh’ was released and Shahid still addressed Kiara as “Preeti”.

On ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, Kiara illustrated how Shahid Kapoor addresses her as Preeti still. Shahid teased her how Sidharth must also call out her name in a similar manner. Isn’t their bond adorable?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has resumed work post her wedding with Sidharth.

On Saturday, Kiara shared that she has gotten back to work today. She dropped a boomerang video where she can be seen getting ready in her vanity van, as she winks looking at the mirror.

Sharing the video clip, she wrote, “Saturday, 25 February 2023, Back at Work,” along with heart-eyed and dancing emojis.

Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in ‘RC 15’.

Speaking of Shahid’s upcoming projects, he will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bloody Daddy’. The film which will mark the actor’s first collaboration with the director is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film ‘Nuit Blanche’ (Sleepless Night). He is currently basking in his OTT debut ‘Farzi’ success.