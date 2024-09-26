MUDA Case: Court directs Lokayukta police to book Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Special Court for MLAs/MPs has directed the Mysuru Lokayukta to register the case under Section 156 (3) of the Code of criminal procedure for the offences punishable under various IPS Sections, the Prevention of Corruption Act and other acts against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The court had pronounced the order on Wednesday, September 25.

The copy of the order further says: “Acting under Section 153 (6) of Code of Criminal Procedure, the jurisdictional police i.e. Superintendent of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Mysuru is hereby directed to register the case, investigate and to file a report as contemplated under Section 173 of Cr PC within 3 months from today.”

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat said to investigate the case for the offences punishable under Section 120B, 166, 403, 406, 420, 426, 465, 468, 340, 351 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order reads, “And also for the offences punishable under Sections 9 and 13 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, 1988 and under Sections 3, 53 and 54 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and 3, 4 of Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2011.”

The order mentions that the office is hereby directed to register the complaint as PCR.

“Further, the office is hereby directed to communicate the above orders of the court forthwith to the above said jurisdictional police, the order states. The matter will be called before the court on Dec 24, 2024.”

The complainant Snehamayi Krishna has registered a complaint regarding the MUDA scam naming Siddaramaiah as the accused number one, his Parvathy as the second accused, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy as the third, land owner Devaraju as the fourth accused.

The Lokayukta will have to lodge an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others as per the directions of the court now. The petitioner Snehamayi Krishna had alleged that the Lokayukta was unresponsive when he approached the office with the order of the court.

Sources said that the Lokayukta top brass had held a meeting at the Lokayukta headquarters in Bengaluru regarding the future course of action.

They said that the FIR against Siddaramaiah would be lodged soon.