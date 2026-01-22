MUDA case: ED attaches fresh assets worth more than Rs 20 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, January 22, said it has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 20 crore as part of its probe into the MUDA-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.

With the fresh attachment, properties worth Rs 460 crore have been attached so far by the ED as part of this investigation.

The latest attachment includes 10 immovable properties including six “illegally” allotted sites of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued on Wednesday to attach the assets worth Rs 20.85 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The federal agency had arrested former MUDA commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar in September 2025 on the charge of illegal allotment of MUDA sites. He is currently lodged in a jail under judicial custody.

The ED claimed its probe found routing and layering of “undue gratification” obtained by Dinesh Kumar.

“Such proceeds of crime were used for purchasing immovable properties and construction of a commercial building in the name of relatives and associates of Dinesh Kumar.

“Gratification was received by former MUDA chairman S K Marigowda in the form of MUDA sites for illegal allotment of sites,” it alleged.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Karnataka Lokayuktha Police.

The MUDA case involves alleged irregularities in land allotted to Parvathi, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

However, the Supreme Court in July upheld a Karnataka High Court decision to quash ED proceedings against Parvathi in this case.

The Justice P N Desai Commission, constituted by the state government in this case, has also exonerated Siddaramaiah and his family.

The Lokayuktha police have also given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and two others, stating that the allegations “could not be proven due to a lack of evidence”.