MUDA case: Karnataka HC rejects Siddaramaiah’s plea against Governor move

The Karnataka High Court dismissed chief minister Siddaramaiah’s petition on Tuesday, September 24, challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for an investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

In a single judge bench, Justice M Nagaprasanna stated that an investigation was necessary and affirmed the governor’s authority to make an independent decision. The court found no evidence of the Governor’s non-application of mind in the matter.

The chief minister challenged the approval given by the Governor for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA in a prime locality.

“The facts narrated in the petition would undoubtedly require investigation, in the teeth of the fact that the beneficiary of all these acts is not anybody outside but the family of the petitioner. The petition stands dismissed,” Justice Nagaprasanna ruled, adding, “interim order of any kind subsisting today shall stand dissolved.”

The Governor on August 16 accorded sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions submitted to him by complainants Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna.

On August 19, Siddaramaiah moved the High Court challenging the legality of the Governor’s order. The court also extended its interim order instructing the special court for people’s representatives to postpone its proceedings regarding the complaints against him until the petition is disposed

What is the MUDA case?

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were given to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, in a prime area of Mysuru, which has a higher property value than the location of her land that was “acquired” by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village of Mysuru taluk.

BJP demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Following the High Court’s order, Karnataka BJP has demanded chief minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

The party’s state chief B Y Vijayendra noted that the HC has ruled that the Governor’s permission is as per law. “I request the Chief Minister to keep aside his charges against the Governor, respect the High Court order and, since there are allegations that your (Chief Minister’s) family is involved in the MUDA (site allotment) scam, you should respectfully resign your position as Chief Minister,” he told reporters here.

