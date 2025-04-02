MUDA Commissioner lodges police complaint over death threats, defamation

The issue escalated following a January 7 incident in which an individual allegedly trespassed into the MUDA office and tampered with official records.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 10:24 pm IST
UAE to impose up to Rs 34 lakh fine for cold callers
Representative image (Photo: X)

Mangaluru: Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Noor Zahara Khanam has lodged a police complaint against two individuals for allegedly issuing death threats and defaming her on social media.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to the complaint lodged at the Urwa police station on March 29, the accused, identified as Wahab and Sabith, allegedly resorted to intimidation after Khanam imposed restrictions on middlemen interfering in single-site approvals and other official matters.

Also Read
Karnataka MUDA scam case: ED seizes 160 sites worth Rs 300 crore

The issue escalated following a January 7 incident in which an individual allegedly trespassed into the MUDA office and tampered with official records.

MS Creative School

Subsequently, the accused reportedly created a WhatsApp group where defamatory messages targeting Khanam were shared between January 7 and March 27.

Urwa Police are investigating the matter and have stated that further action will be taken based on their findings.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd April 2025 10:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button