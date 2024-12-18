Mufasa The Lion King: Sad news for Hyderabad fans; ticket prices

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over as Disney’s much-awaited family entertainer, Mufasa: The Lion King, is all set to release in cinemas on December 20, 2024. Directed by Barry Jenkins, this prequel to the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King promises to take audiences on an emotional journey, exploring the origins of one of Disney’s most beloved characters, Mufasa.

About Mufasa: The Lion King

Set years before the events of the original, Mufasa: The Lion King delves into Mufasa’s relationship with his brother Taka (who later becomes Scar), and his bond with other iconic characters like Sarabi, Rafiki, and Zazu. True to the heart of the franchise, family and loyalty remain central themes in this visually stunning spectacle.

Hyderabad Screenings and Ticket Prices

There is some sad news for Hyderabad fans who are eagerly awaiting the film. Mufasa: The Lion King is releasing in only a limited number of screens across the city. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with both 2D and 3D formats.

According to Book My Show, Mufasa: The Lion King will be screened in 4 to 5 theatres across Hyderabad.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices range between Rs. 295 and Rs. 380 for both 2D and 3D screenings.

Mufasa Star-Studded Voice Cast

Adding to the excitement is the star-studded voice cast lending their talents to the regional versions of the film. In the Telugu version, superstar Mahesh Babu voices Mufasa, a first for the actor. Meanwhile, in the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, joined by his sons Aryan and AbRam Khan, who contribute their voices to pivotal characters.