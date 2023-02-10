Muffakham Jah college launches incubation center

In the center, 40 percent of the students will be from other colleges

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 10th February 2023 3:11 pm IST
Muffakham Jah college
Muffakham Jah college launches incubation center

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) has launched an incubation center SU Knowledge Hub.

The center which is inaugurated by the principal secretary of industries and commerce Jayesh Ranjan will support the ideas and entrepreneurial minds of students not only from MJCET but also from other colleges.

Terming it a milestone in MJCET history, Sultan-Ul-Uloom Education Society secretary Zafar Javeed said that in the center, 40 percent of the students will be from other colleges.

Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology

Muffakham Jah College is named after the grandson of Nizam VII, prince Muffakham Jah and it is located at Mount Pleasant, Banjara Hills road number 3.

The college which is affiliated with Osmania University and approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is run by the Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society.

It offers four-year BE degree courses and two-year ME degree courses in various branches.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 10th February 2023 3:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button