Muhammad Ali’s moral principles and humility made him ‘The Greatest’

Cassius Clay Jr who converted to Islam and was thereafter known as Muhammad Ali was born on 17th Jan, 1942. He would have been 82 years old today if he were alive. His parents led a humble life. His father whose name was also Cassius Clay (Sr) was a painter of billboards while his mother Odessa Clay was a domestic help.

From that humble background the boy grew up to be one of the best boxers in history and more than that, became an extraordinary human being and touched the lives of many people across the world. Ali had superb boxing skills to start with but as he grew to maturity, he gained wisdom and developed an attitude towards life and its upheavals that were remarkable.

Didn’t want his name put on sidewalk

He was very conscious about his religion, its implications and practice. In Hollywood there is the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. It consists of star shaped signs embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. The names of more than 2500 celebrities from films, sports, art and music are displayed on the stars to honour them for their achievements.

In 2002 the organisers of the Walk of Fame wanted to put a star with Muhammad Ali’s name on it. But the boxer refused. He told them: “I bear the name of The Prophet Mohammed. I do not want people to step on my name.” Following his refusal, the sign bearing his name was fixed to the wall beside the walkway and not on the ground.

Many famous celebrities had their names embedded on the walkway and they felt glad to be recognised. But nobody had seen the issue from this angle.

Prevented a man from committing suicide

In 1981 he prevented a suicidal man from jumping to his death from a building. The young man had climbed out on a ledge outside a window and was hesitating. He stood there for two hours and a crowd gathered on the street below to watch the incident. Shockingly, some people in the crowd began chanting: “Jump, Jump”.

That was when Muhammad Ali happened to be travelling along the street. Sizing up the situation, he asked his driver to stop the vehicle. He got down and charged into the building’s lift. Going up to the window from where the suicidal man had climbed out, he began talking to him softly.

“Please don’t do it. Think of me as a brother. I’m here to help you. Come inside and we will talk about your problems,” he told the man. The man recognised Ali and was amazed that a famous person like Ali was taking so much interest in his life. Ali’s soothing words had a calming effect and he finally decided to climb back into the building.

After that Ali ensured that the man was given some food and water and then took him to a counsellor for further guidance. There were many incidents in his life that illustrated Ali’s concern for fellow human beings.

Thoughtful and introspective

His manager Angelo Dundee said about him: “He knew how to promote himself and was the ultimate showman. But that was only for the public. In private life he was often quiet and thoughtful.” The ability to think about the deeper questions of life was a trait that few boxers had then or now. Only Bruce Lee comes to mind as a fighter who had the same qualities.

Even after leaving boxing, Ali continued to be in the limelight. He was popular with everyone. The common man looked up to him as their own hero. At the same time celebrities and political leaders, Presidents and Prime Ministers, all wanted to talk to him and be photographed with him.

Visits to India

He came to India twice. On one occasion he met Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. The other time he was invited by Bollywood film stars as Chief Guest at an award presentation ceremony. No other sportsman has been able to command his level of name, fame and respect. That is why he fully justified the sobriquet of The Greatest.