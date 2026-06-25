Muharram alam catches fire in Telangana’s Adilabad, no injuries

The incident occured at around 3 am when someone lit a rocket which went and directly hit the peerlu.

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Chariot on fire during Muharram procession in Telangana's Adilabad, no injuries reported.
Muharram chariot catches fire in Telangana's Adilabad, no injuries

Hyderabad: A Peerla Panduga procession in Adilabad’s Tamsi mandal on Thursday, June 25, took a dangerous turn as the alam or peerlu that was being paraded through the streets caught fire after being hit with a firecracker.

“The incident occured at around 3 am when someone lit a rocket which went and directly hit the peerlu. The fire was quickly extinguished by the crowd and no one was injured.” an official from Tamsi Police Station told Siasat.com.

Peerla Panduga is cultural mourning festival in Telangana to remember the Battle of Karbala and is celebrated by both Hindus and Muslims. Processions are being carried out in Tamsi for the past four or five days and will conclude on Saturday, the official added.

Subhan Bakery

A video of the incident shows the peerlu being dropped to the ground as it catches fire and a crowd gathers around to extinguish the flames.

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