Traffic advisory issued for Bibi-ka-Alam procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Bibi-ka-Alam procession on Friday, June 26, Hyderabad Police has issued a traffic advisory that will be in effect from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Bibi-ka-Alawa it will be diverted at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and it will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda when needed.

Traffic coming from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar and it will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli side as per the need/situation.

When the main procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura, traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary.

When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, the traffic coming from Moghalpura and Volta hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads towards Paris cafe or Talab katta side as per the situation.

When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, the traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher.

When the procession reaches Kotla Alija, the traffic coming from Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side as per the need.

When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, whereas the traffic at Ethebar Chowk will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

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When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Nayapool will not be allowed towards Charminar and it will be diverted at Madina X Road towards the City College.

When the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli and it will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapool, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan bazar sides.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and it will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat bridge.

Traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/ Shivaji Bridge and it will be diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda sides at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side.

When the procession reaches Alwa Sartauq, the traffic will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary and it will be diverted at Nayapool towards Madina.

RTC buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit between 10 am to 9 pm and they will not be allowed to come on Kali kabar and Miralam Mandi road.

In case of traffic emergencies, people can contact the helpline by dialing 9010203626.