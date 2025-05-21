Mujeeb Syed QSM honored by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan NZ

In a significant acknowledgment of his efforts to preserve linguistic and cultural heritage, journalist Mujeeb Syed—recipient of the Queen’s Service Medal (QSM)—was honored by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan New Zealand for his outstanding contributions to the promotion of the Urdu language.

At a recent ceremony, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan NZ presented Syed with a Certificate of Appreciation, recognizing his “Service to Heritage Language – Urdu.” The accolade celebrates his dedication to championing Urdu across communities in New Zealand, especially in Auckland.

Syed has long been a key figure in community media and cultural initiatives. Through organizing literary events, promoting Urdu education, and engaging diaspora communities via journalism and storytelling, he has played a pivotal role in preserving Urdu as a living, vibrant expression of South Asian identity in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, an internationally respected institution promoting Indian culture and values, noted Syed’s commitment as exemplary. Attendees at the event praised his ability to unite generations and strengthen cultural bonds through language.

In his acceptance remarks, Syed said, “This honor is not just for me, but for every individual who believes in the power of language as a vessel of identity and expression. Urdu is a language of love, poetry, and deep heritage. I am humbled to play a small part in keeping it alive.”

This recognition reaffirms Mujeeb Syed’s role as an inspiring leader in New Zealand’s multicultural landscape, highlighting the vital importance of heritage languages in fostering social and cultural richness.