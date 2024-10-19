‘Mujhe aaj yahan aana he nahi tha’: Salman Khan gets emotional

Mumbai: After much speculation, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made his return to the Bigg Boss 18 set amid high security. His reappearance comes just days after the tragic loss of his close friend and politician, Baba Siddique.

A new promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode reveals an emotional Salman in conversation with contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, where he openly admitted to not wanting to be on the show’s set.

During the discussion, Salman, visibly distressed, said, “Mujhe aaj yaha par aana hi nahi tha. Ek aadmi ko jo karna padta hain, wo karna padta hain” (I didn’t want to be here today. What a man has to do, he has to do). Shilpa Shirodkar, shaken by Salman’s words, was seen breaking down after receiving advice from the actor regarding her journey in the house.

Salman Khan says Aaj mujhe yahan (set) pe aana hi nahi tha, lakin ek aadmi ko kuch karna padta hai, toh karna padta hai.pic.twitter.com/t789I77NjF — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 19, 2024

Salman’s reluctance to be part of the show this week comes amid reports of his emotional struggle following the untimely death of Siddique, a key political figure and close associate of the Khan family. This tragedy, coupled with security threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has left the actor deeply affected. Speculation were rife that Salman might reconsider his role as the host of the weekend segments for Bigg Boss 18 due to personal and safety concerns.

His brother, Arbaaz Khan, has also confirmed that the family is going through an incredibly difficult time as they come to terms with Siddique’s murder.

With his personal and security concerns at the forefront, Salman Khan’s future as the host of Bigg Boss 18 remains uncertain. Fans are now left wondering how this will impact the show in the weeks to come.