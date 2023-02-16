Mukesh Ambani emerges as today’s top winner; Adani’s net worth dips again

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani today emerged as a top winner on the world’s billionaire list whereas, Adani Group Founder Gautam Adani’s net worth continues to dip.

Ambani who recently regain the tag of India’s richest person continues to climb up on World’s billionaire list. With a net worth of USD 86 billion, he is at eight position on the rich list.

Today, USD 2.2 billion is added to his net worth. His ranking improved from ninth to eight as Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is trading in green today.

Mukesh Ambani who recently entered the top 10 billionaire list and bagged India’s richest person title continues to climb up on the rich list.

Though Ambani is out of the 100-billion club, he continues to hold the title of Asia’s richest person.

Currently, he is richer than famous billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Larry Page and Steve Ballmer.

Adani’s net worth takes another dip

Adani companies’ stocks which were bleeding ever since the release of the Hindenburg report improved today.

However, it failed to lift the net worth of Adani. He lost USD 986 million today and emerged as today’s top loser.

As of 12 noon, most of the Adani stocks were trading in green. NDTV and Adani Power are locked in the upper circuits whereas, Adani Total Gas Limited is locked in the lower circuit.

While, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cement were trading in the green, ACC and Adani Transmission were in the red.