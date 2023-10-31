Mukesh Ambani receives 3rd threat email with Rs 400 cr demand

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email, he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:54 am IST
Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (File photo/ANI)

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Ambani’s company received the email on Monday.

Also Read
After first threat, Mukesh Ambani receives second email with Rs 200 cr demand

It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, an official said.

MS Education Academy

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist’s security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

On Saturday, the company received another email demanding Rs 200 crore.

The company received the third email on Monday, in which the sender doubled the demand, the official said.

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email, he added.

Last year, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Bihar’s Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st October 2023 9:54 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button