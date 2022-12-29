Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant ‘rokafied’!

Nathdwara: It’s official! Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant have begun.

The couple had a traditional roka ceremony on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

The good news was confirmed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Group President Parimal Nathwani.

Taking to Twitter, Parimal Nathwani wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.#AnantAmbani.”

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

Several images from the ceremony have circulated online. In one of the pictures, Anant and Radhika are seen looking into each other’s eyes.

Rajasthan | Anant Ambani visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasmand district. pic.twitter.com/ZWKGYn1ON0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 29, 2022

For the special occasion, Anant opted for a blue kurta that he paired with embroidered jacket, while Radhika chose to wear a beautiful saree.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat.She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. ‘Arangetram’ is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.