Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 case but will remain in jail

The case dates back to 2009 when one Meer Hasan had lodged a case of attempt to murder against Sonu Yadav and had named five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a conspirator under Section 120B of the IPC.

Ghazipur: The Ghazipur MP/MLA court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in an attempt to murder case.

At that time, Ansari was already lodged in jail.

The main accused Sonu Yadav has also been acquitted.

However, acquittal in this case will not help Mukhtar in coming out of jail since several other cases are pending against him.

