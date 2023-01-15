Mukkaram Jah’s demise: Shabbir Ali demands official holiday on Jan 17

Hyderabad: Reacting to the demise of Nizam Mir Mukkaram Jah, the grandson of the last Nizam Osman Ali Khan, Congress leader and former minister Shabbir Ali has demanded a state funeral and a declaration of January 17 as an official holiday.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of 8th Nizam Mir Mukkaram Jah Bahadur. Demand @TelanganaCMO to declare an official holiday and conduct his last rites with State honour on 17th January. Family sources have confirmed that Namaz e Janaza will be offered at Mecca Masjid.”

Mukkaram Jah passed away last night at 10:30 pm in Istanbul, Turkey. As per his desire of being laid to rest in his homeland, his children are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad with the mortal remains of the late Nizam on Tuesday.

Born to Azam Jah and Princess Duru Shehvar

He was born to Azam Jah, son of Mir Osman Ali Khan, and Princess Duru Shehvar, daughter of the last Sultan of Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Sultan Abdul Mejid II on October 6, 1933.

After completing his initial studies at the Doon School in Dehradun, he studied at Harrow and Peterhouse, Cambridge. He also studied at the London School of Economics and at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Until the 1980s, he was the richest person in India.