Mulayam Singh Yadav ‘quite critical’: Medanta Hospital

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th October 2022 2:58 pm IST
Mulayam Singh remains critical, being given life-saving drugs, says hospital
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Medanta hospital in Gurugram said on Sunday.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s condition is quite critical today and he is on life saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Also Read
Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button