Mulayam’s presence adds clout to Akhilesh’s Karhal poll rally

Karhal could certainly not have asked for a better political presence on the 2022 assembly election map. By choosing to contest from this assembly seat, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has given this sleepy town a VIP status overnight. The fact that none other than the SP founder- patron, Mainpuri MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, chose to address his first poll rally from here, has elevated Karhal’s position many notches higher. Thursday saw Mulayam reach the election rally venue and address a mammoth crowd, seeking votes for his son and Karhal seat aspirant Akhilesh.

Polling for the third phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on February 20, in 59 assembly seats spread over 16 districts. These districts are Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur go to the polls. Karhal is situated in the Mainpuri constituency which has five Vidhan Sabha segments. Out of the total population of 3.71 lakh in Karhal, there are 1.44 lakh Yadav voters. There are 627 candidates in the third phase.

Former Union defense minister, Mulayam Singh is the sitting MP from Mainpuri. He has not only studied in Karhal’s pre-Independence Pt. Chiranji Lal Government College, but has also taught in the same college for years. Karhal is home turf for Muluyam’s family as their ancestral home Saifai is just 7 km from Karhal.

Looking totally at home Mulyam was greeted with slogans of jiska jalwa kayam hai…uska naam Mulayam hai by the mammoth crowd that had gathered at the rally. Wearing red party caps and waving party flags vigorously they all seemed to be enjoying being part of a gathering where they were totally at home. On his part, Mulayam did everything to connect with the crowd and the people were only too happy to reciprocate.

The leader who is known as Dharti Purush (People’s leader), Mulayam called upon farmers, traders, and youth to work together in unison for SP’s victory. He told them that by voting in the Samajwadi alliance they get the guarantee of all-round prosperity and peace in the state. He said the party has a clear vision and its leaders will not befool them but will ensure that they deliver all their poll promises. Mulayam promised jobs for the youth, free electricity for irrigation and justice for the farmers, fair playing field for the traders, and peace for the common man.

In his introductory address, a highly energized and motivated Akhilesh expressed his happiness that the party founder and patriarch could be amidst them and give his blessings. He warned the crowd to beware of the BJP designs as they could go to any extent to capture power.

He said that the fact that BJP leaders’ rallies are poorly attended shows that the people of UP have already given them up as a bad choice. He said at this rate on polling day there will only be ghosts at their booths. Akhilesh said the BJP is ‘Jhagda’ (fight) Party of India and they must be uprooted and thrown out of the state and the country by awakened voters.

The BJP has fielded their central minister S P Baghel against Akhilesh from Karhal. He has been provided with Z category security cover. The BJP stalwarts both in the state and central machinery have been campaigning for him. They have been from time to time making complaints about threats to life from SP members to the Election Commission of India. BJP has asked that as Akhilesh and his family have a lot of clout here the area is highly sensitive and there is a threat to life so paramilitary forces must be deployed in the area.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had addressed an election rally in support of Bhagel two days back talked about this threat by Samajwadi Party goons who have attempted murderous assaults on their candidate. Shah told the people that if they wanted a goonda-free Uttar Pradesh they must vote in BJP again.

The next four more phases of the state polls will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. February 20.