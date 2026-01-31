Mullah se azaadi doonga: UP gau rakshak gets bail in hate speech case

Self-proclaimed cow vigilante (gau rakshak) and Karni Sena leader Sachin Raghav was garlanded by his supporters after a local court granted him bail in an alleged hate speech against Indian Muslims, in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

Self-proclaimed cow vigilante (gau rakshak) and Karni Sena leader, Sachin Raghav, was garlanded by his supporters following his bail in a hate speech case, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. pic.twitter.com/Q6DUKm3z5k — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 31, 2026

Recently, Raghav landed in trouble after a video of him saying, “Tum mujhe khoon do, mein tumhe mullah se azaadi doonga (Give me blood and I will give you freedom from Muslims),” while garlanding the statue of late freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, went viral on social media platforms.

Raghav intentionally gave a communal twist to Subhash Chandra Bose’s famous call for freedom from the British Raj, “Tum mujhe khoon do, mein tumhe azaadi doonga (Give me blood, and I will give you freedom),” while addressing soldiers of the Indian National Army (INA) in 1944.

However, Raghav’s speech received applause from the local community.

But, on January 29, he was arrested by the Aligarh Police under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, langugae etc), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 353(3) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.