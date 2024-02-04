Multinational company loses USD 26 mn in deepfake cybercrime

In yet another incident of cybercrime using deepfake technology, a multinational company lost USD 26 million.

Although the incident took place in Hong Kong in mid-January, it has come to light now.

The cyber fraudster was successful in his attempt as he employed a fake group video call created using deepfake technology. Posing as the company’s chief financial officer, the perpetrator convinced the victim to make transfers to five Hong Kong bank accounts, as per media reports.

While the police have not disclosed the name of the company and its employees, this incident underscores how deepfake technology can be misused to create fake video calls for cybercrimes.