Multispeciality hospital in Hyderabad raided for ‘overpricing medicines’

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials on Thursday, November 28, raided Hyderabad Multispeciality Hospital, located in Judges Colony, Malakpet, Hyderabad, and allegedly detected the sale of medicines at excessively high prices, exceeding the MRP printed on the labels of the medicines.

The medicines sold at exorbitant prices include Normal Saline Injections, Avil Injection (Pheniramine Maleate Injection), which is used to treat allergic conditions, Zofer Injection (Ondansetron Injection), which is used to treat and prevent nausea and vomiting, IV Sets, which are used to administer medications or fluids to a patient through the intravenous (IV) route, and Spafast-D Injection (Thiocolchicoside + Diclofenac Injection), which is used to relieve pain.

Also Read Telangana DCA seizes Rs 25K worth medicines in raid on quack

During the raid, DCA officials seized sales bills for drugs sold at exorbitant prices at the pharmacy located within the hospital. Sales bills of drugs sold at higher prices were seized, and a case was registered against the hospital under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, read with the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.