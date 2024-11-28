Telangana DCA seizes Rs 25K worth medicines in raid on quack

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials on Wednesday, November 27, conducted a raid at the premises of a quack located at Tekupally mandal in Bhadradri – Kothagudem district and seized medicine.

Jangam Venkateshwarlu was practising medicine at his clinic and providing medicines to patients. During the raid, DCA officials detected 25 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, etc., stocked on the premises without a drug licence. The officials seized the stock, which included 12 varieties of Physician’s Samples. The medicines worth Rs 25,000 were seized, said director general, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Officials warned that indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on public health, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

In separate cases, the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana seized certain medicines due to misleading advertisements. The medicines are P-MYCETIN Chloramphenicol eye ointment I.P 1, an Allopathic medicine, claimed for Prophylaxis and treatment of eye infections.

The others are Utrinax-F Tonic, an Ayurvedic medicine, claimed to treat ‘Disorders of menstrual flow’, E D PHENICOL Chloramphenicol Eye Ointment I.P 1, an Allopathic medicine, claimed for Prophylaxis and treatment of Eye Infections and Nihri Syrup, an Ayurvedic medicine, claimed to treat ‘Kidney Stones, Disorders of the prostate gland’.