Mulugu gram panchayat worker suicide: Two suspended, Rs 50K relief released

KTR assured full support to the family and promised financial aid in the names of Mahesh’s daughters, saying it would be delivered through BRS leader Satish Reddy in two days.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 8th September 2025 3:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: Following the death of a Mulugu gram panchayat worker by suicide, the district administration has suspended two officers.

The suspension order came on September 4.

Panchayat secretary P Raghu and part-time bill collector G Kiriti have been suspended from service, Mulugu additional collector Sampath Rao told Siasat.com.

Gram panchayat worker, Maidham Mahesh, consumed pesticide after he was consistently denied his salary for over six months. He is survived by his wife, three children and elderly parents.

His wife staged a protest in front of the Mulugu municipality office, accusing the authorities of forcing her husband to take his own life after deliberately delaying his salary.

The previous day, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the ruling Congress government, calling Mahesh’s suicide a “government-sponsored murder.”

He demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and rural development minister Seethakka take moral responsibility for Mahesh’s death, and immediately pay an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to his family.

He assured full support to the family and promised financial aid in the names of Mahesh’s daughters, saying it would be delivered through BRS leader Satish Reddy in two days.

When Siasat.com asked about compensation, Rao said that the collectorate had disbursed Rs 50,000 on September 4

