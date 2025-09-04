Telangana gram panchayat worker dies by suicide after salary denied

Hyderabad: A gram panchayat worker of Telangana’s Mulugu district died by suicide over the alleged delay in disbursing his salary.

Maidham Mahesh consumed pesticide after he was consistently denied his salary for over six months.

He is survived by his wife, three children and elderly parents.

Mahesh’s wife, along with her children, staged a protest in front of the Mulugu municipality office, accusing the authorities of forcing her husband to take his own life after deliberately delaying his salary.

Speaking to local media, she said that Mahesh had been going from pillar to post and was constantly harassed by the officials. “Other workers were being paid, except for my husband. I want all the concerned officials to be suspended,” she demanded.