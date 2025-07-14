When the aroma of sizzling spices tucked inside a soft, buttery flatbread wafts through Hyderabad’s monsoon air, you know something delicious is coming; the one and only Frankie. Juicy, spicy, saucy, and oh‑so‑satisfying, this street‑side superstar is a perfect grab‑and‑go indulgence.

Image Source: Tibbs Website

The story behind Tibbs Frankie

Frankie was born in 1969, right in the heart of Mumbai. But it’s creator, Amarjit Singh Tibb, a Hockey player was inspired during a trip to Beirut in 1967, where he experienced the magic of Lebanese pita wraps and spicy Lebanese grilled meats. Wanting to bring something similar to Indian taste buds, he came back and experimented for months with Indian spices, flatbreads, and fillings with his wife and Co-founder Surinder Kaur Tibb.

Image Source: Tibbs Website

An interesting legend goes that until 1969, the iconic wrap had no name until Mr. Tibb, while watching an India vs West Indies cricket match, heard the crowd cheer “Frankie” for Sir Frank Worrell’s sixer. Inspired, he named the roll “Frankie,” hoping it would be cheered and loved just the same and promptly trademarked it. Thus, Tibbs Frankie was born, blending international inspiration with Indian innovation.

What started by selling from the back seat of their car at Powai Lake in Mumbai has now become a nationwide obsession.

Frankie in Hyderabad: A Monsoon Favorite

While Frankie is a hit all year long, it’s during the monsoon that its magic truly shines. Picture this: a cool drizzle outside, steam rising from a nearby food stall, and that first bite into a Chicken Tikka Frankie warm, smoky, tangy, and incredibly comforting.

From techies in Hitech City to college-goers in Tarnaka and shoppers in Kukatpally, Frankie outlets in Hyderabad are always buzzing. It’s fast, filling, and full of flavor.

Tibbs Frankie in Hyderabad

Tibbs Frankie has made its mark in Hyderabad with several outlets offering its signature taste and consistency.

Where to find it

GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills

Inorbit Mall, Hitech City

Forum Sujana Mall, Kukatpally

Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur and many more.

Prices start at just Rs.110 for a classic Veg Frankie and go up to Rs.275 for premium fillings like Chicken Tikka or Mutton Masala.

Today, Tibbs Frankie is led by Director Mr. Harpreet Singh Tibb, along with his brother Managing Director Jasmit Singh Tibb.

New in Town “ProtiRoti’

In a fresh twist, Tibbs has launched ProtiRoti, a 100% plant-based protein wrap offering a healthy, vegan-friendly option without compromising on flavor.

Frankie: Hyderabad’s Rainy Day Hero

Frankie is everything a street snack should be spicy, satisfying, and soul-warming. And in Hyderabad, where every food has a story and spice, Frankie has found its forever fans.

This monsoon, skip the usual pakoras and reach for a Frankie instead or try the ProtiRoti if you’re feeling adventurous. Either way, you’re in for a wrap that rolls comfort and flavor into every bite.

Because in Hyderabad, when it rains it’s always Frankie time.