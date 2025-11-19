Mumbai policeman guards lone woman in empty ladies coach

Maharashtra: On an unidentified Mumbai local train, a policeman quietly positioned himself near a woman sitting alone in the ladies’ coach, keeping watch over her, to ensure she felt safe.

The incident captured on video made several rounds on social media as it went viral. Many applauded the male cop for quietly protecting the lone woman, without disturbing her.

The constable had boarded the train and, without making a scene, became a quiet presence watching over her.

Many pointed out that this is what real heroes look like. A cop who did not expect any praise or attention. He just showed up when someone needed to feel safe.

Several women commented on the videos, praising the man behind the khaki uniform.

“No noise. No grand gestures. Just a quiet presence — steady, reassuring, protective.”

Some even drew comparisons to the Delhi Police and spoke about how safe women feel in the city.

“This is what I was telling someone in Delhi. If I walk 100 meters from my house in Juhu (any direction), I am likely to see a@MumbaiPolice cop and 1st question he asks is ‘What are you looking for….?’ kind of question. If I say, I need an auto, he will give hand to the auto, make me sit inside. This happens at night too 1:00.. 2:00. Always someone. Never happens in Delhi. Rarely seen on road helping.”

Another read, “Salute to the Mumbai cop who stayed near a lone woman in an empty late-night train – just so she felt safe.”