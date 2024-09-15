Mumbai-Doha IndiGo flight cancelled after 5-hour delay, fliers fume

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight 6E 1303 scheduled to operate between Mumbai and Qatar’s capital Doha on Sunday, September 15, has been cancelled, said a spokesperson of IndiGo.
Passengers, including children, were confined to the aircraft for nearly five hours before being deboarded and taken to the Mumbai airport’s immigration area, according to NDTV.
As per reports, around 250 to 300 passengers were affected by a lack of communication between the airline and airport officials, leading to frustration among many.
A flyer reported that during the long wait, no food or water was provided, exacerbating the passengers’ frustrations.
IndiGo Airlines has issued an apology and said that the customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination.
The press statement from IndiGo Airlines reads, “IndiGo flight 6E 1303 operating from Mumbai to Doha was delayed due to a technical reason. Our airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements. The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays. The customers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination. IndiGo sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused to its customers.”
Earlier on September 7, IndiGo Airlines issued an apology after passengers aboard the Delhi-Varanasi flight faced difficulties after the aircraft’s air conditioning system malfunctioned and led to chaotic conditions in the aircraft.