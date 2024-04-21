Mumbai: Fire breaks out at BJP office; no casualties

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2024 8:06 pm IST
Fire breaks out at Maharashtra BJP office in Mumbai; no casualties
Representative image

Mumbai: A major fire broke out on Sunday, April 21, at the Maharashtra BJP office here in Nariman Point, an official said, adding that no casualties, however, were reported.

An official said that the fire that broke out at around 4.55 p.m. has been brought under control.

No one was trapped in the building when the fire broke out, which, according to preliminary reports, happened due to a short circuit.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
BJP wants to kill my husband in jail: Sunita Kejriwal at Ranchi rally

The firefighters immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Sources said that the renovation work at the office kitchen was underway.

According to eyewitnesses, a short circuit occurred, during the welding, and then a fire broke out.

As the office had documents and wooden furniture, the fire went on to spread, leading to smoke everywhere.

The office staff, however, managed to move outdoors safely.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2024 8:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button