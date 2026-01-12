‘Mumbai for Mumbaikar’ vs ‘modern and dynamic capital’ as BMC fight intensifies

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, the battle for Asia’s richest civic body has intensified. The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, have joined forces under a shared ‘Vachan Nama (promissory note)’, while the ruling Mahayuti (BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena) has countered with a development-heavy ‘Stamp Paper’ manifesto.

The core theme of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray was Mumbai for Mumbaikars, local welfare and safeguarding Marathi pride and identity. On the other hand, the BJP-Shiv Sena has combined to lay focus on modern and dynamic Mumbai while pushing for infrastructure development, and also being unapologetic for Hindutva.

Thackeray Alliance has promised one lakh affordable homes in five years. They propose a dedicated BMC Housing Authority to ensure city land is reserved for residents. They have also vowed to waive property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft. The Mahayuti, on the other hand, has proposed a Slum-Free Mumbai via cluster redevelopment of 17 large slum pockets (Ramabai Nagar). They aim to build 30-35 lakh homes across the state/city and prioritise the redevelopment of old Pagdi buildings.

For the transport and infrastructure sector, the Thackeray alliance has pledged to slash the minimum BEST bus fares from Rs 10 to Rs 5 and provide 100 units of free electricity through the BEST undertaking. On the other hand, the Mahayuti has proposed adding 12,000 EV buses to the BEST fleet. They have promised a 50 per cent concession on bus fares for women and a Rs 50,000-crore utility tunnel network to end the perennial problem of road digging for repairs.

On welfare schemes for women, the Thackeray Alliance has introduced the Swabhiman Nidhi, a Rs 1,500 monthly allowance for house helps and Koli women. They also proposed creches in every Assembly segment. The Mahayuti has countered it with an interest-free Rs 5 lakh loan for women through BMC-led schemes and emphasised the “Ladki Bahin” model of direct benefit transfers.

As far as security and identity are concerned, the Thackeray alliance has emphasised the “Marathi Manoos” identity, promising that the Mayor of Mumbai will always be Marathi-speaking. The Mahayuti has taken a hardline stance, promising to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and deport illegal immigrants (specifically mentioning Bangladeshis and Rohingyas). They also plan to set up a dedicated Marathi Language Department within the BMC.

The release of these manifestos has triggered a sharp war of words. The Mahayuti leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, labelled the Thackeray manifesto “ideologically bankrupt”, accusing the cousins of omitting the word “Hindutva” to appease their MVA allies. However, Uddhav Thackeray has accused the ruling alliance of “contractor-driven governance”, alleging that BMC funds are being misused for election kickbacks. He has also called for the cancellation of polls in wards where candidates were elected unopposed, calling it a “theft of democracy”.

Interestingly, both sides have pledged some common promises. They have promised a 24/7 water supply with the completion of the Gargai-Pinjal dam projects. Thackeray brothers and Mahayuti have promised “super speciality” municipal hospitals and upgrades to local dispensaries. Amid deteriorating air quality, both have pledged to make Mumbai “pollution-free” and expand green cover.