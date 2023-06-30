Mumbai got 95 pc of rainfall recorded this month in just 6 days

The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 30th June 2023 8:10 am IST
Rain in Mambai- PTI
Rain in Mambai- PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month so far between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data showed.

Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded overall deficit in rains this month.

In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station’s normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29.

The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.

