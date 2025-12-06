Mumbai IndiGo passenger plays guitar to uplift mood at airport

The video received a positive response, with many viewers praising his uplifting effort to improve the mood of the distressed passengers.

Mumbai: Amid the IndiGo flight chaos, as passengers were left to fend for themselves, stranded at airports across the country, some tried to lift spirits, even playing guitar to cheer the distressed crowd.

In times when the passengers have no place to go and no answers for their frustration and exhaustion, sometimes a soft melody is the only fix. A now-viral video shows the singer launching into a song in the middle of the crowded waiting area, drawing the attention of onlookers.

The video originally posted by zaynrazaofficial, captioned with “Flight delay tha…toh live concert shuru kar diya. IndiGo ne delay diya, maine melody diya. Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai to. Pata Nahi Kab Jayenge.”

(The flight was delayed… so I started a live concert. IndiGo gave a delay, I gave them a melody. Mumbai to Patna became Mumbai to… who knows when we’ll go)

The video received a positive response, with many viewers praising his uplifting effort to improve the mood of the distressed passengers.

“Thank you for reminding them to stop and relax,” one comment read.

Another user wrote, “Only in India we enjoy even in tough times.”

“Thank god someone is calm on internet,” a comment read.

