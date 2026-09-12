Mumbai man admits to killing stray cats in a fit of rage, held

The accused was identified as Shiva Keshav Joshi (40), a resident of Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:
Stray cats
Representative Image

Mumbai: Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing and mutilating nearly 20 cats in the Chembur area of Mumbai.

The accused was identified as Shiva Keshav Joshi (40), a resident of Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district.

“Joshi confessed during interrogation to killing the cats in a fit of rage, though the exact motive behind his actions is still being ascertained,” a police official said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Local discovers carcasses

Local animal caregiver Rubeena Pathan had discovered several mutilated carcasses of cats in the Panjrapole locality of Chembur over a period of time, including six carcasses recovered last week.

Pathan and representatives of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India lodged a complaint at RCF Police Station.

PETA India had also announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

RCF Police registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act.

Police scanned CCTV footage from surrounding areas and zeroed in on Joshi. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button