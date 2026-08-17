Rights group claims suspicious stray dog deaths in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based animal rights group on August 12 filed a first information report (FIR) at Cyberabad’s Miyapur police station alleging that multiple street dogs are being poisoned to death.

According to the Arudra for Animals Foundation, a series of “suspicious” community dogs’ deaths and disappearances have taken place between August 7 and 14 near Deepthisri Nagar’s community park in Miyapur.

On August 7, a stray dog was reportedly found dead at around 8–9 am with green-coloured foam around the mouth, which initially raised suspicion of poisoning, the group said in a statement.

The next day, on August 8, another dog was allegedly found dead in a similar condition. From August 9 to 11, the foundation said more dogs were found dead under suspicious circumstances. During that time period, residents also reported that a few dogs disappeared overnight.

On August 12, an 8-9-month-old dog was found dead early in the morning in the same area on Road no. 14, Deepthisri Nagar. The group alleged that there was green-coloured foam around its mouth and a piece of chicken nearby.

Later on August 14, another dog was found dead at 6 am, and its body was disposed of, making it unavailable for a post-mortem examination.

Group suspects food poisoning

The Arudra Foundation said the multiple deaths within a short period of time and the similar circumstances in which the dogs were found have led them to believe food poisoning may have been the cause of death. “However, the exact substance and cause of death have not been established,” the statement read.

The FIR has been registered under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA), 1960.

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Residents claim dogs were friendly, vaccinated

Citing residents, the organisation claimed the affected dogs were all “familiar community dogs that were sterilised, vaccinated, friendly and accustomed to living peacefully around people.” They said the series of incidents has raised concerns for the remaining animals residing in the neighbourhood and the need to preserve evidence before more deaths occur.

The organisation has urged the police to urgently preserve and review closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from around Road No. 14 of Deepthisri Nagar Park and surrounding lanes, particularly during late-night or early-morning hours.

Urge authorities to record evidence in the area

They have appealed to the authorities to record any remaining food or bait, containers, packaging, or other material found near the deceased dogs and subject it to proper evidence-handling procedures. The animal rights group has asked for appropriate toxicology testing and post-mortem examination of recovered bodies or food samples.

Suspecting that one individual or a group could be responsible for the multiple deaths, the organisation called on the authorities to document the locations, dates, and other details to establish a pattern.

They have also urged police to take preventive measures to protect the remaining stray dogs during the investigation.