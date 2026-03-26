Telangana: Case registered over Nizamabad stray dog deaths

In his complaint, Animal welfare activist, A Goutham, stated that for the past few months, stray dogs were targeted and killed under Nizamabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th March 2026 3:42 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A case was registered against unidentified persons following the alleged killing of stray dogs in Nizamabad city, police said on Thursday, March 26.

In his complaint, Animal welfare activist, A Goutham, stated that for the past few months, stray dogs were targeted and killed under Nizamabad Municipal Corporation limits.

The complainant, working as Cruelty Prevention Manager with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (NGO), said on March 23, some unidentified persons killed stray dogs by administering poisonous injections and a vehicle was used for transporting their carcasses.

Subhan Haleem

He further alleged that around 1,000 dogs were killed over the past seven months in the limits of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act against unidentified persons and the driver of the vehicle.

As per preliminary investigation, three to four dogs were killed and transported in a vehicle and a search is on for the owner of the vehicle, an official said.

MS Admissions NEET 2026-27

So far, the carcasses of the canines were not found, police added.

Further investigation is on.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th March 2026 3:42 pm IST

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