Mumbai mosque demolition triggers anger, police lathi-charge locals

So far, 15 people have been arrested, police told Siasat.com

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st May 2026 4:42 pm IST
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Mumbai: A demolition drive in Mumbai’s Bandra East area turned ugly after a mosque and its surrounding areas were demolished by the Western Railway authorities, citing that the land was encroached.

The massive encroachment drive was carried out on Tuesday, May 19, in Gareeb Nagar slum area, following the Bombay High Court’s direction. As many as 500 illegal huts, adjacent to the eastern side of Bandra railway station, were razed down.

Vineet Abhishek, chief PRO of Western Railway, said almost 60 per cent of illegal structures have been removed so far.

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More than 1,000 personnel were deployed at the site, including around 400 personnel of the city police besides those belonging to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to several reports, trouble began on Wednesday, May 20, when a three-storey mosque was targeted. Officials claimed it encroached the railway land and pulled it down, along with several other surrounding structures.

Soon, a large number of Muslims gathered at the site, protesting the action. They alleged that no prior notice or intimidation was given.

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The revolt soon turned into anger when the Mumbai police began lathi-charging at the demonstrators, including women. Nirmal Nagar Police Inspector Ramesh Wagh claimed the action was in response to stone pelting by locals. “We have arrested 15 people so far,” the officer told Siasat.com.

However, several videos have come forward on the internet where not even senior citizens are spared. One elderly woman was hit on the head by a police officer, drawing criticism over the apparent lack of empathy.

(With PTI inputs)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 21st May 2026 4:42 pm IST

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