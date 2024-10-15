Mumbai police tighten security for Munawar Faruqui after threat

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, narrowly escaped an attack planned by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. After this alarming incident, Mumbai Police have increased his security to protect him from further threats.

Attack Plot in Delhi

In September 2024, Munawar went to Delhi for an event and to meet social media personality Elvish Yadav. During the trip, two members of the Bishnoi gang were on the same flight and booked rooms at the same hotel as Munawar. They were planning to attack him during his stay.

The timely information from intelligence agencies, police stepped in quickly. Munawar was evacuated from the hotel and the event venue, and he was safely escorted back to Mumbai under police protection.

Link to Nadir Shah Murder

The plot to harm Munawar was discovered during the investigation into the murder of Nadir Shah, a businessman from Delhi. Suspects revealed that the gang had scouted the hotel where Munawar stayed, initially not knowing their target. Later, their orders included Munawar as a potential victim. Quick police action prevented the attack.

Increased Security for Munawar

Mumbai Police have now assigned security to Munawar to ensure his safety. While they have not officially confirmed the involvement of the Bishnoi gang, the heightened security shows the seriousness of the threat.

Munawar’s Journey Amid Controversy

Munawar has become a popular figure, winning Bigg Boss 17 and hosting Playground Season 4. However, his career has not been without challenges. In the past, he faced public backlash and legal trouble for making controversial jokes about Hindu gods.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is gaining attention for a series of crimes. They recently claimed responsibility for the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. There are concerns that these attacks may be part of Bishnoi’s attempt to rise as a new underworld leader.