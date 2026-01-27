Mumbai wakes up to drizzle; second spell of unseasonal rain in Jan

The city had earlier witnessed unseasonal heavy showers on January 1.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 27th January 2026 2:37 pm IST
Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed unseasonal rainfall on Tuesday, January 27, officials said.

This marked the second instance of unseasonal rain in the country’s financial capital this month.

In contrast, Tuesday’s spell was milder, with most areas recording only light rain or drizzle for a brief period.

While much of the island city and its suburbs witnessed drizzle, some eastern suburbs – particularly the Ghatkopar to Bhandup belt – received slightly more pronounced rainfall. The city had remained under cloud cover since Monday.

A civic official said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “nowcast warning” at 7 am, predicting light spells of rain over Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district.

A yellow alert, forecasting light rain in the region, was issued for three hours and people were advised to take necessary precautions, the official said.

