Mumtaz wants India to end ban on Pakistani artists

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actress Mumtaz recently made headlines as she took a memorable trip to Pakistan alongside her sister Mallika. Sharing glimpses of their visit on social media, Mumtaz posted photos and videos featuring interactions with local actors and classical singers, showcasing the warm reception they received from the Pakistani entertainment industry.

In a candid interview with Zoom now, Mumtaz expressed admiration for the hospitality extended to her by Pakistani artists and called for an end to the ban on Pakistani talent in India.

“They should be allowed to come and work here. They are talented. I agree we have no dearth of talent in the Mumbai film industry. Lekin unhe bhi mauka milna chahiye (But they should also get work opportunities in Bollywood),” she said.

Recounting heartwarming moments from their trip, Mumtaz shared how actor Fawad Khan booked an entire restaurant to host them and praised the resilience of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who performed despite being unwell.

Mumtaz’s Pictures From Her Trip To Pakistan

Mumtaz, a prominent figure in Hindi cinema since the 1960s, boasts an illustrious career that began at the age of 11 with ‘Sone Ki Chidiya.’ She has been a part of several iconic films like ‘Do Raaste,’ ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna,’ and ‘Apradh’.