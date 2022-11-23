Munawar Faraqui roasts Bigg Boss 16 contestants, makers

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is known for his controversial jokes, shayaaris, and songs. His fans just love to watch him because of his sense of humour. Even though the comedian has a busy schedule, he never fails to entertain his fans and followers through his Instagram reels and tweets. He is also a huge fan and avid watcher of the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16.

On Tuesday, Munawar took to his Twitter to roast the contestants and makers of the Salman Khan-hosted show. He sarcastically interpreted how makers are being openly biased towards some of the contestants and there is strong favouritism going on in the house. Munawar also indirectly spoke about Sajid Khan’s #MeToo controversy. One of his tweets read, “I see always Sajid khan sitting on the couch! But iss baar camera on hai..”

His other tweet read, “Confession room? Huh sumbul ka PCO hai woh. Incoming free.” BB fans are going crazy over his tweets.

On the work front, Munawar Faruqui has recently dropped a song called ‘Todh’ with former Bigg Boss contestant Prince Narula. According to the reports, he will soon come up with a new tour as his ‘Dongri to nowhere’ tour was a huge success.

