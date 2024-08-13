Munawar Faruqui back in Hyderabad post wife’s special day

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui returned to Hyderabad on Monday after celebrating his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala’s birthday on August 11. The couple marked the special day with an intimate family gathering. Munawar went the extra mile to make the occasion memorable, including a specially designed cake adorned with the word “Jaan.”

Mehzabeen shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, featuring her daughter, Samaira, and Munawar’s son, Mikhael. Check them out below.

Munawar is currently in Hyderabad, filming his project titled First Copy, with a 24-day shooting schedule at Ramoji Film City.

Despite their public profiles, Munawar and Mehzabeen have kept their relationship largely private. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2024 at the ITC Grand Central Hotel in Mumbai, opting to keep the event away from media attention.

Munawar was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a six-year-old son, Mikhael.