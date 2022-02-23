Munawar Faruqui criticised for being a part of Kangana’s show Lock Upp

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is all set take part in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Taking to Instagram, Munawar shared an interesting promo announcing his participation.
The comedian, who has been in news recently for all the wrong reasons, will get locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail for 72 days, along with 15 other contestants.
Munawar Faruqui enters Lock Upp
The teaser clip, which was dropped yesterday by the makers, show Munawar being locked up inside a jail by Kangana Ranaut on the charges of a “joke gone wrong”. However, Munawar Faruqui’s decision for choosing to be on the show hosted by the ‘controversial actress’ has left the internet confused and divided.
For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut has often been called out number of times for her hate speeches on social media.
While many of his fans are excited to see Munawar inside Lock Upp, a section of netizens have been criticising the comedian. While one social media user commented, “Ye to doglapan hai be!…” another wrote, “Paise ka chakkar babu bhaiyya.” One fan wrote, “Mat karo yar mat karo.”
Writer and lyricist Hussain Haidry took to his Twitter and wrote, “I think this is a tone-deaf, sellout act by Munawar Faruqui To be a guy playing games in jail with Kangana Ranaut as jailor is NOT FUNNY Being at work with a genocidal propagandist beats financial adversity logic Am I to be “entertained” by a muslim imprisoned for no reason?!”
Check out more reactions below.
When the comedian mocked Kangana
Munawar Faruqui was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month. After he was released from jail, he tweeted, “Kangana ke tweets padke lag raha hai fir se judicial custody chala jaun!”
Lock Upp will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.