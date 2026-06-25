Mumbai: Just two days before the premiere of Ektaa Kapoor’s controversial reality show Lock Upp 2, excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The new season will be hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh and is set to begin streaming on Netflix from June 27.

Lock Upp 2 set tour

Ahead of the launch, the makers dropped an interesting promotional video featuring Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui. In the clip, Munawar makes a surprise entry into the all-new Lock Upp house, joking that neither he nor the jail can stay away from each other for too long.

As he explores the revamped setup, viewers get a glimpse of the jailers’ room, inmate cells, living area and several other sections of the house. The video also teases unexpected twists, with a mysterious neckband triggering alarms across the Lock Upp.

🚨 Exclusive



Lock Upp ho aur Munawar na ho, aisa ho hi nahi sakta! 🔥



Exclusive house tour of LockUpp S2 by #MunawarFaruqui #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/Q38AZKZMqH — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) June 25, 2026

Lock Upp 2 confirmed contestants

The biggest surprise comes towards the end of the video when reality stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary make an appearance. Munawar officially introduces them as confirmed contestants of Lock Upp 2.

So far, six contestants have been confirmed for the upcoming season:

Pamala Serena

Ram Kapoor

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Akanksha Chaudhary

Yogesh Rawat

Shivangi Joshi

More celebrity names are expected to be revealed before the grand premiere.

Titled Lock Upp 2: Sachh Ya Saza, the second season marks the show’s shift to Netflix. It will stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

Which celebrities are you hoping to see inside the Lock Upp house this season? Let us know in the comments below.